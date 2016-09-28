VIENNA Twin panda cubs born in early August at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have opened their eyes and are becoming more active, zookeepers said on Wednesday.

Giant Panda Yang Yang gave birth to the male and female babies on August 7. Panda cubs usually begin to open their eyes at around 30 to 45 days old and fully open them soon after that, the zoo's director Dagmar Schratter said in a statement, adding that they can now see light and dark contrasts.

The cubs, who have yet to be named, have also begun lifting their heads as well as kicking and playing on their mother's belly, the zoo said.