FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
William Hill to get more time for Sportingbet bid
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 12, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

William Hill to get more time for Sportingbet bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - William Hill (WMH.L), Britain’s largest bookmaker, will get more time to finalize a proposed 530 million pound ($843 million) offer for online gaming group Sportingbet SBT.L, sources close to the deal said.

William Hill and smaller partner GVC Holdings (GVC.L) won provisional backing for the takeover proposal from the Sportingbet board last month.

The deadline to submit a formal offer is 1700 GMT on November 13 but that is likely to be extended by four weeks to allow more time for due diligence, the sources said on Monday.

Britain’s Takeover Panel, which oversees mergers, gives companies a four-week deadline to come up with a firm offer after a bid approach but this can be extended at the request of the target company.

The main prize for William Hill is Sportingbet’s operations in Australia. William Hill makes most of its revenues in Britain but is expanding overseas and bought three businesses in the U.S. state of Nevada earlier this year.

Australia is the mainstay of Sportingbet’s business. The company is a market leader in Australian telephone and online gaming and that accounted for almost 70 percent of company revenues last year.

William Hill is also interested in taking on Sportingbet’s business in Spain, a country with a keen interest in sport and where regulations were clarified earlier this year.

The complication for William Hill is to try to separate out the Spanish business from operations in other parts of Europe where the regulations are less clear-cut.

Partner GVC is planning to acquire those operations in “grey markets” where regulatory risks are higher.

The cash and shares deal would value Sportingbet at 61.1 pence per share. The shares were trading at 51 pence on Monday.

$1 = 0.6286 pound Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.