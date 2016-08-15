FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Williams to expand board with three new independent directors
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 15, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Williams to expand board with three new independent directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas pipeline company Williams Cos Inc said on Monday it intends to add three new independent directors to its board, nearly two months after six of its directors quit.

The six directors, including the company's chairman, resigned from the 13-member board in June, after a failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Alan Armstrong.

The resignations came a day after Energy Transfer Equity walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy Williams after months of heated disagreement.

Williams Cos' fourth-biggest shareholder, Corvex Management LP, earlier in August urged the company to revamp its board with a majority of new directors within one year's time.

The new appointments, which would be effective prior to the 2016 annual meeting in November, would expand the board's size to 10, Williams Cos said on Monday.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.