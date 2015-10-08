FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosion hurts workers at Williams natgas facility in Louisiana
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 8, 2015 / 6:43 PM / 2 years ago

Explosion hurts workers at Williams natgas facility in Louisiana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc said an explosion and fire injured workers Thursday morning at a natural gas facility owned by Williams Partners’ Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) in Gibson, Louisiana.

The facility was offline for planned scheduled maintenance at the time of the incident and gas was not flowing through the pipeline system when the explosion occurred, the company said in a statement.

Service to customers was not interrupted, the company said.

The company said the pipeline did not rupture. Personnel were performing maintenance on a piece of equipment in the station yard called a “slug catcher” which is used to collect hydrocarbons.

Four contractors who were performing the maintenance are being treated for injuries by local emergency response personnel. The severity of those injuries cannot be confirmed at this time.

The 13 Williams employees stationed at the facility have been accounted for and were not injured, the company said.

“We are deeply saddened by reports of serious injuries to personnel working at the scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this very critical time,” said Warren Toups, Williams Operations Manager.

The building containing the compressor engines was not damaged, the company said.

The company said it was too early to determine the extent of damage at this time.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.