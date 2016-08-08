FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams Cos, Williams Partners to sell Canadian operations
August 8, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Williams Cos, Williams Partners to sell Canadian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pipeline company Williams Cos Inc and its mater limited partnership said they agreed to sell their Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd for total cash proceeds of C$1.35 billion ($1.03 billion).

Williams Partners LP will get a net consideration of about $817 million and Williams Cos will get about $209 million, after a waiver of $150 million of incentive distribution rights in the quarter, the two companies said.

Both companies plan to use the cash proceeds to reduce borrowings on credit facilities.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
