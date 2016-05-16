ETE says Williams latest lawsuit will cause delay in completing deal

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N) said on Sunday that a lawsuit filed by Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) to prevent ETE from terminating its once-coveted deal for Williams will lead to a delay in the buyout.

ETE said that before the suit was filed, it was making progress toward clearing all comments by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and finalizing a prospectus for Williams’ shareholders.

ETE also said that Williams has prevented it from reaching out to its board and did not respond to its requests before filing the lawsuit .

The pipeline company said that it is asking the Williams board to reconsider whether it still approves of the deal given material changes since Sept. 28 last year.

Dallas, Texas-based ETE said last month that its lawyers may not be able to deliver an important tax opinion for its takeover of Williams, throwing the agreed $14 billion acquisition into doubt.

Williams filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court on Saturday against Energy Transfer Equity LP to prevent the company from terminating its deal for Williams.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams had also filed a suit earlier against ETE in Delaware to stop a controversial offering of preferred shares to its top shareholders. It has also sued Energy Transfer’s Warren in Texas over the same offering.

Williams has alleged that ETE is looking into ways to walk away from the tie-up even though the terms of the deal would not allow that.

Williams Companies was not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.