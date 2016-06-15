FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISS recommends Williams shareholders back Energy Transfer deal
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 15, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

ISS recommends Williams shareholders back Energy Transfer deal

Michael Flaherty

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An influential shareholder advisory firm recommended on Wednesday that Williams Co Inc (WMB.N) stockholders vote in favor fellow pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP’s (ETE.N) takeover bid, a deal that has been in doubt for months.

Williams shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal on June 27. Under the current terms, the merger must close by June 28, or the agreement expires.

Williams has accused Energy Transfer of trying to break the cash-and-stock deal. With the drop in oil prices, its value has plunged to about $20 billion from $33 billion when the companies reached an agreement in September, ending a pursuit that began in January 2015.

ISS said a better alternative for Williams shareholders might be to convert some of the cash component into equity at an appropriate exchange ratio, given the decline in commodity prices.

“Even many of the legitimate causes for concern ... appear, on closer examination, known or manageable risks,” ISS said in the report.

The merger was intended to create more stability for both companies in the face of low oil prices.

The companies are set to face off in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday over tax issues that Energy Transfer says are hobbling the deal, as well as claims by each party that the other had broken its contact.

Additonal reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.