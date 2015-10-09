Williams delays return of Louisiana pipeline after blast

(Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc on Friday delayed the return to service date for the Southeast Louisiana Lateral pipeline after an explosion and fire in Gibson, Louisiana, killed three workers on Thursday.

Williams spokesman Chris Stockton said the line shut on Oct. 4 for planned maintenance and was expected to return to service on Oct. 12 before the blast.

He said the return to service date was now “to be determined”.

Before the maintenance outage, about 190 million cubic feet of gas per day flowed through the line. The pipeline gathers gas from the Gulf of Mexico and transports it onshore for processing, Stockton said.