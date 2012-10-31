FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams quarterly profit lower on NGL margins
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

Williams quarterly profit lower on NGL margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - William Companies Inc (WMB.N), on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit that was hit by declining natural gas liquids margins and disruptions from Hurricane Isaac in August.

Active drilling for natural gas liquids in shale basins around North America boosted supplies and weighed on prices, especially for ethane.

Williams’ net income in the third quarter was $155 million, or 25 cents per share, down from $272 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to report a profit of 26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Williams Partners (WPZ.N), a master limited partnership (MLP), said it agreed to buy 83 percent of Williams Companies’ interest in the Geismar olefins production facility and other assets for about $2.3 billion.

MLPs typically acquire assets that have strong cash flows that can be paid out to investors in a tax-advantaged structure.

The olefins production will bring steadier cash flows to a business that has seen volatility in ethane markets, Williams Partners said.

Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gary Hill and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.