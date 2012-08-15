FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmar no plans to bid for Goodman Fielder's assets
August 15, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Wilmar no plans to bid for Goodman Fielder's assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI), the world’s largest palm oil firm, has no plans to bid for Goodman Fielder GFF.AX , said its chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong.

Australia’s largest listed food company, Goodman Fielder, which is 10 percent owned by Wilmar, put its edible fats and oils business and its New Zealand milling arm up for sale a few months ago.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in May commodities firm Cargill is looking to buy Goodman Fielder’s edible fats and oils business, reviving a deal that Australia’s competition watchdog rejected two years ago.

Wilmar’s capital expenditure should be less than what it earned this year, provided that there are compelling mergers and acquisition targets, Kuok told reporters and analysts at a results briefing.

Wilmar shares fell as much as 10.3 percent on Wednesday after it posted a worse-than-expected 70 percent slump in its second quarter net profit.

Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata

