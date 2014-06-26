Strong motorhome demand boosts Winnebago profit

(Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO.N), the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported a 49 percent jump in quarterly profit as motorhome deliveries jumped 18 percent.

The company's net income rose to $11.4 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended May 31, from $7.7 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/UM1jnP)

Revenue rose 13.5 percent to $247.7 million. Motorhome deliveries jumped to 2,331 from 1,978.