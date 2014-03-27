Winnebago beats estimates, and weather, in second quarter

(Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO.N), the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported a better-than-expected 53 percent jump in profit as it sold more motorhomes to dealers in a quarter marked by storm-related disruptions to transportation and businesses.
The company’s total motorhome deliveries rose 45 percent to 2,055 units in the second quarter ended March 1, while trailer shipments rose 5 percent to 575.
"We achieved strong results for the quarter, notwithstanding challenges associated with the severe winter weather," Chief Executive Randy Potts said in a statement. (r.reuters.com/byd97v)
Storms and colder-than-usual weather hit many businesses in North America during December and January.
Winnebago’s results contrast those of rival Thor Industries (THO.N), which blamed the weather for its lower-than-expected revenue in the second quarter.
Winnebago’s net income rose to $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter from $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $228.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $199.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
Winnebago, which sells motorhomes under the Winnebago, Itasca and Era brands, said its order backlog rose 5.4 percent to 2,900 motorhomes in the quarter.
The company’s shares closed at $26.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The stock has fallen 16 percent since Winnebago reported its first-quarter earnings on December 19.
Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey