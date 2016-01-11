FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Lifestyle
January 11, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Wins and losses pondered after Golden Globes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - After the 2016 Golden Globe winners were announced, it was time for the parties on Sunday night.

While “The Revenant” and “The Martian” triumphed, the Weinstein Company’s “Carol” however went home empty handed.

“I lost a bunch of things here and gone on to do very well in other places. That’s how I feel about ‘Carol’,” movie producer Harvey Weinstein said at the Weinstein Company and Netflix party. “It’s just begun”.

At the Amazon party, Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal celebrated his win for Best Actor in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical for “Mozart in the Jungle”.

“For me the hardest part of this series is playing a character that puts himself on a podium and presents himself in front of all the orchestra and he has to carry them and indicate to them when the piece finishes,” he said.

