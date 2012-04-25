FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012 / 3:01 AM / 5 years ago

Wipro Q4 net up 7.7 percent; gives muted forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Wipro campus is seen in Bangalore June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS), India’s No. 3 software services exporter, roughly met expectations with a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, and forecast muted revenue growth for its key IT services unit due to a fragile global economy.

The company, which also makes computer hardware, soaps and toiletries, said it expects June quarter revenue of $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion at its IT services unit, a rise of 0.6 percent from the March quarter at the top end of the range.

Most analysts were expecting Wipro to forecast a 2-4 percent rise in the IT services revenue, which contributes about three-quarters of the group’s sales.

Wipro and larger rivals Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) are part of India’s $100 billion software and back-office services sector that earns about 70 percent of its revenue from the United States and Europe.

Wipro’s results comes after Infosys’s worse-than-expected forecast put a pall on the export-driven outsourcing sector.

Consolidated net profit at Wipro, whose clients include Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Telenor ASA (TEL.OL), rose to 14.81 billion rupees ($281 million) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 from 13.75 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had forecast a net profit of 15.05 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 19 percent to 98.69 billion rupees as the company added 41 clients in the quarter.

The IT services unit reported sales of $1.54 billion in January-March, rising 2 percent from the December quarter.

India’s outsourcing sector faces a challenging year due to growing competition, an uncertain global economy and rising U.S. rhetoric against shipping of jobs to low-cost locations.

Top-ranked TCS on Monday met market expectations with its earnings and its CEO N. Chandrasekaran said the company would beat the 11-14 percent growth estimated by an industry group for the sector for 2012/13. <ID: nL3E8FO6F4>.

Wipro shares, valued at $20 billion, are up 11 percent so far this year, in line with gains in the broader Mumbai market .BSESN but outperforming the sector index .BSEIT which is down 3 percent in 2012.

($1 = 52.7 rupees)

Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan

