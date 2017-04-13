FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
REFILE-T-Mobile, Comcast, Dish acquire spectrum in airwaves auction -FCC
April 13, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 4 months ago

REFILE-T-Mobile, Comcast, Dish acquire spectrum in airwaves auction -FCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes story tag from headline)

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that T-Mobile US Inc , Comcast Corp, Dish Network Corp and U.S. Cellular Corp were among the largest buyers of spectrum in an $19.8 billion broadcast airwaves auction.

The FCC said 175 broadcast stations were selling airwaves to 50 wireless and other telecommunications companies. Companies plan to use the spectrum to build new networks or improve existing coverage to meet growing mobile data demands. The FCC did not immediately disclose the amount of spectrum acquired by individual companies. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

