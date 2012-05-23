Wisconsin girl injured by stray arrow in her back

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Police in Wisconsin said on Wednesday that are puzzled about how a 7-year-old girl was shot in the back by an arrow while she was walking outside her home last weekend.

Aryanna Schneeberg remains in fair condition in a Milwaukee hospital after a stray arrow struck her outside of her Campbellsport home on Sunday evening.

“I screamed,” said the girl’s mother Laura Schneeberg during a news conference Tuesday. “I (saw) it, she was on the sidewalk right in front of our house.”

As of Wednesday, police do not know who shot the arrow. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a resolution.

“It seems very odd that an arrow would come out of the sky and hit a kid, but stranger things have happened, I just can’t remember any,” Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mylan Fink said Wednesday. “Very, very odd.”

Investigators confiscated a bow and several arrows from a nearby residence. Those items were sent to a crime lab for analysis. Police believe the incident was an accident, posing no further threat to public safety.

“We’re leaving all of the evidence open on what could have happened,” Fink said. “The working theory is a stray arrow, but that could change in a minute.”

The girl was transported to a local hospital and then taken to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital in a Flight For Life helicopter.

The arrow went through her left lung, spleen and stomach with the tip coming to a stop in the liver, according to doctors, who performed a 2-1/2 hour surgery on the girl.

“It’s very, very rare to have an arrow injury. I’ve never seen it before,” said her doctor John Densmore, during a news conference Tuesday.

The girl is “very lucky to be alive,” he said. “Had we changed the trajectory by as little as two centimeters, this could have been a very bad outcome.”

The girl is walking and talking, according to Densmore, who expects her to be in the hospital for one to two weeks.