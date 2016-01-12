FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin athletic officials take the trash out of trash-talking
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 12, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Wisconsin athletic officials take the trash out of trash-talking

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Wisconsin high school athletic officials hoping to curb bad behavior have told student fans to stop shouting “airball” when an opposing basketball player badly misses a shot among other chants deemed unsportsmanlike.

Chants such as “sieve,” “we can’t hear you,” “scoreboard,” and “season’s over” are also considered unsportsmanlike, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said in an email to athletic departments across Wisconsin.

The association told local officials to take action when students direct chants toward opponents and their fans, calling unacceptable those intended to “taunt, disrespect, distract or entice an unsporting behavior.”

The email served as a reminder, not new police, association executive director Dave Anderson said.

“I don’t care if they cheer until they are blue in the face and pass out,” Anderson said. “But they should keep it focused on their own team.”

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.