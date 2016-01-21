FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin hunter pink-wear bill reaches governor's desk
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
January 21, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Wisconsin hunter pink-wear bill reaches governor's desk

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Wisconsin hunters could choose blaze pink protective wear, a first for a U.S. state, if Governor Scott Walker signs a bill intended to draw more women to the sport.

The legislation, approved by the state Senate late Wednesday with bipartisan support, adds blaze pink to the bright orange hats, jackets and jumpsuits hunters are now required to wear.

The bill next goes to Walker. A spokesman said on Thursday Walker would review the legislation, giving no indication whether he would sign the bill.

The goal of the bill was to get more men and women off the couch and into the woods, bill sponsor, state Representative Joel Kleefisch has said.

Wisconsin would be the first U.S. state to allow hunters to wear blaze pink, the International Hunter Education Association said. Arkansas allows hunters to wear florescent chartreuse.

Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.