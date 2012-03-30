FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge strikes down part of Wisconsin union law
March 30, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 6 years ago

Federal judge strikes down part of Wisconsin union law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A federal judge in Wisconsin on Friday struck down parts of a law restricting public sector union power in the state just hours after a recall election was set for Republican Governor Scott Walker over his support of the controversial union law.

U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, Wisconsin struck down a part of the law approved by the Republican-led legislature last year that required annual union recertification votes by a majority of members in the unit. He also struck down a provision that made paying of union dues voluntary.

Conley’s decision was on a lawsuit filed by unions who fiercely oppose the new law. The law also restricts collective bargaining over wages and requires public sector unions such as teachers to pay more for pension and health coverage.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien, David Bailey and Jeff Mayers; Editing by Greg McCune

