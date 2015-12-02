Self-proclaimed Wisconsin psychic helps nab possible jean thieves

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A Wisconsin man claiming to be a psychic was credited with assisting police in the arrest of a man and woman accused of stealing $2,200 worth of jeans, police said on Wednesday.

The unidentified man called Madison, Wisconsin, police early on Tuesday, told them he was a psychic and that he thought there was an “elaborate conspiracy” involving a white car he saw in a motel parking lot, a police report said.

“He saw people coming and going and believed they had a strange ‘aura’ about them,” the report said.

Police went to the parking lot to investigate and arrested Andrew Matje, 25, and Alexandra Scola, 25, at the motel. The pair are accused of using a white car in a series of thefts, which included stealing $2,200 worth of jeans from a mall and buying cigarettes using a credit card from a stolen purse.

“While investigators could not corroborate the self-proclaimed psychic’s elaborate conspiracy theory, they were very happy to get the crime tip, just the same,” the report said.

The pair were being held in jail on warrants and several possible charges including felony theft and identity theft, police said. They had not been charged as of Wednesday morning, according to online court records.