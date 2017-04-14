A Wisconsin man accused of stealing an arsenal of weapons from a gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump has been arrested after a massive manhunt, authorities said on Friday.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was taken into custody on Friday morning after being located overnight in Southwest Wisconsin, where he appeared to be camping in a rural area, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The weeks-long hunt for Jakubowski began after the April 4 break-in at Armageddon Supplies, a gun shop in the suspect's hometown of Janesville, about 70 miles (113 km) southwest of Milwaukee, in Rock County. The theft netted 18 guns and two silencers, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Rock County Circuit Court.

A 161-page manifesto that Jakubowski sent to Trump criticized officials from all levels of government and contained "anti-religious views," according to investigators on the case. A video posted to social media appears to show Jakubowski mailing the manifesto.

He was taken into custody without incident hours after a farmer called the Vernon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night to report a suspicious person on his property in Readstown, Wisconsin.

"He gave up peacefully. There was an overwhelming force there. I think he knew what he was facing,” Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said at a briefing, who said the suspect had been surrounded by 100 to 125 law enforcement officers.

Authorities were making arrangements to return him to Rock County to face charges. Jakubowski is charged with armed burglary, felony theft and possession of burglary tools, according to the complaint.

He previously served time in prison for trying to wrestle a gun away from a police officer.

His sister also found a letter he wrote before the break-in at the gun shop, explaining that he wanted to purchase weapons to protect himself and his family, but was barred from doing so because he is a convicted felon, according to court documents.

(Reporting By Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernard Orr)