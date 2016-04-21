Milwaukee school aide may be fired for shoving student to floor

(Reuters) - Milwaukee school officials will decide whether to fire a high school teacher’s aide after a video showed him shoving a student to a classroom floor, a school district spokesman said on Thursday.

A 39-year-old teacher’s aide at Bay View High School was arrested on Wednesday for physical abuse of a child after the incident with the 14-year-old student, Milwaukee police said in a statement.

The student, identified only by age, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the police statement. Police are investigating the incident and will present evidence to prosecutors for possible charges, according to the statement.

Wednesday morning’s altercation between the aide and the student was caught on a 17-second video and uploaded to social media sites.

The video shows a man shoving a male student into a desk, holding him down by his neck and pushing him into the floor.

The video does not show what occurred before the incident but Milwaukee CBS television affiliate WDJT reported, citing witnesses, that the student and the aide had been arguing.

The teacher’s aide has not been identified because he has not been charged.

In a statement, the Milwaukee Public Schools called the incident “deeply disturbing” and said it was cooperating with police.

“This staff member - who is a paraprofessional (teacher aide) - faces disciplinary action, including termination,” it said.

Milwaukee Public Schools spokesman Tony Tagliavia said officials would wait for a personnel investigation to be completed before deciding whether to discipline the aide.

Tagliavia said he was unsure how long the investigation would take.