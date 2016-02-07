FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cars parked on thin ice get icy bath in Wisconsin
February 7, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Cars parked on thin ice get icy bath in Wisconsin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Call it the polar bear plunge for cars and trucks.

The drivers of 15 vehicles parked on ice at Geneva Lake in the Wisconsin for a so-called Winterfest celebration on Saturday, but their festivities were interrupted when the ice broke, police said.

Five of the vehicles that fell into the water were salvaged, as their owners drove out of the chilly lake, but the remaining 10 cars and trucks were totaled, police for the town of Lake Geneva said in a statement.

No one was injured in the incident, about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Chicago, police said.

“People park on the lake all the time from what I understand,” Laurie Oberhelman, one of the car owners, told Milwaukee television station WDJT.

“It was a bad choice.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel

