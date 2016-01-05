Documentary-driven petitions seek pardons for Wisconsin men in 2005 killing

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - The documentary series “Making a Murderer” that raises questions about the investigation into a 2005 killing has spurred multiple petitions calling for the release of two Wisconsin men who were convicted and are serving life sentences in a woman’s death.

A petition on Change.org, which demands that President Barack Obama pardon two men, has gathered more than 260,000 signatures, while a similar petition on Whitehouse.gov has received more than 63,000 signatures.

The Whitehouse.gov needs to reach 100,000 signatures by Jan. 19 before the administration will comment on the request for a pardon for Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were convicted of killing freelance photographer Teresa Halbach at Avery’s home in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

However, Obama does not have the authority to pardon Avery and Dassey because they were convicted of state charges. The question of a pardon for the men is up to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a former Republican presidential candidate who has not issued a pardon since his election in 2010.

“The justice system embarrassingly failed both men, completely ruining their entire lives,” the Whitehouse.gov petition said.

A petition on Change.org asking Walker to break his string and free Avery had more than 1,800 signatures on Tuesday.

The 10-episode, Netflix-released “Making a Murderer” documentary questioned the handling of the case and motivation of Manitowoc County law enforcement officials, who sent Avery to prison in 1985 for a rape he did not commit.

Avery served 18 years in prison before DNA evidence exonerated him. He filed a $36 million federal civil rights lawsuit against the county, along with it’s former sheriff and district attorney, in 2004.

A year later, Avery and Dassey were accused of killing Halbach. They were convicted in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison.

The documentary suggests authorities planted evidence against the men, a claim rejected by Robert Hermann, the current sheriff of Manitowoc County, which is about 80 miles (130 km) north of Milwaukee.

“There’s no motivation there for us to do anything so ridiculous,” Hermann said during a recent interview on the Milwaukee radio station WTMJ.

Hermann could not be reached immediately for comment.