Suspect in Wisconsin prom shooting dies in hospital

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An 18-year-old man suspected of opening fire on two students outside a Wisconsin high school prom died in a nearby hospital early Sunday morning after he was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said.

Jakob Wagner was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. CDT (0600 GMT), about two hours after he shot the two people with a rifle outside the entrance to a building at Antigo High School, Antigo police said.

Police did not say whether Wagner attended the school, located about 180 miles (290 km) north of Milwaukee.

“The initial investigation and officer response indicate this was a lone shooter and a search warrant is being executed at his residence seeking any additional information pertaining to this incident,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

One female victim was treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital and released, according to police. One male victim was undergoing surgery for non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.

The two students were shot as they exited the building. Officers who were patrolling the parking lot heard the shots and one officer immediately “fired upon the shooter, stopping the threat,” according to police.

All three people, including the shooter, were taken to hospital, said police.

Those attending the annual dance event were escorted from the school, said police, who added that the scene was then secured.

About 800 students attend Antigo High School, according to the Unified School District of Antigo, a town of about 8,000 residents.