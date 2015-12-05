Police say shooting, hostage scene in Wisconsin now safe

(Reuters) - Police have ended a shooting and hostage situation that caused injuries to an officer and one other person and prompted evacuation of homes and businesses near a motorcycle shop in Neenah, Wisconsin on Saturday, officials said.

Police responded to shots being fired at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah and a report of potential hostages around 9 a.m. local time, city Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson said at a press conference. Neenah is a city of about 25,000 people some 100 miles (160 km) north of Milwaukee.

“The scene has been made safe,” Wilkinson said. “We are just going through the final clearing operation but we believe we have everybody accounted for. There is no threat to the community.”

Wilkinson did not say if anyone was arrested nor take questions, but Green Bay television station WLUK reported two people were in custody and WBAY reported one person was in custody.

Wilkinson said the injured officer is fine and will return to duty. He was not sure of the condition of the other person.

A police dispatcher in Neenah said any updates would be on the department’s Facebook page. On its Facebook page, the Neenah Police Department said it had evacuated homes and businesses. People had been asked to stay at least a quarter mile away from the scene.