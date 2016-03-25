FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin man sentenced to three years for threatening to kill Obama
March 25, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Wisconsin man sentenced to three years for threatening to kill Obama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Wisconsin man to three years in prison for threatening to kill U.S. President Barack Obama, court records showed.

Brian Dutcher, 55, of Tomah was also sentenced to three years of supervised release on the felony charge, according to the order of U.S. District Judge William Conley.

Conley also recommended that Dutcher receive a full mental health evaluation and treatment as necessary.

Dutcher’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Prosecutors said Dutcher told a security guard at a public library on July 1, 2015, that he intended to fatally shoot President Obama, who was set to give a speech on the economy at the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse the next day.

“The usurper is here and if I get the chance I’ll take him out and take the shot,” Dutcher told the guard, according to an affidavit.

The day before, Dutcher made a post on his Facebook page that read: “That’s it! Thursday I will be in La Crosse. Hopefully I will get a clear shot at the pretend president. Killing him is our CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY!”

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

