Judge temporarily blocks Wisconsin voter ID law

MADISON, Wisconsin (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked enforcement of the state’s voter identification law, just weeks away from its April 3 presidential primary.

Dane County Judge David Flanagan issued the temporary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the NAACP, which argued the law disenfranchises voters, many of them minorities, who do not possess acceptable identification.

The law requires voters to present identification such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport at polling places when they vote.

Judge Flanagan called the requirement “notably inflexible” and agreed with the NAACP that voters who do not possess a drivers license were “disproportionately elderly, indigent or members of a racial minority.”