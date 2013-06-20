B&G Foods, Pinnacle Foods eye Unilever's Wish-Bone: sources

(Reuters) - Unilever Group’s (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) Wish-Bone salad dressing is drawing interest from food companies B&G Foods Inc (BGS.N) and Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF.N), according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Wish-Bone, being shopped by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), could fetch $400 million to $500 million in a sale, the sources said.

Other food companies, including Post Holdings Inc (POST.N) and Clorox Co (CLX.N), have passed on the deal, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs, B&G Foods and Pinnacle declined to comment. Unilever, Post and Clorox could not be reached for comment.

As Unilever looks to refocus on its personal care business, it is selling non-core brands like Wish-Bone.

In January, Unilever sold peanut butter company Skippy to Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) for $700 million.

Wish-Bone was purchased by Lipton in 1958 from brand founder Phil Sollomi, according to the company’s website. Lipton was acquired by Unilever in 1972.