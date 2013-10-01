FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Website development platform Wix.com files for $100 million IPO
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 1, 2013 / 10:09 PM / 4 years ago

Website development platform Wix.com files for $100 million IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wix.com Ltd, which helps companies build and operate websites, filed with the U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

Wix, which sells its cloud-based templates to design websites to small business owners, said revenue grew to $43.7 million in 2012 from $9.9 million 2009. Net losses widened 30 percent in the period.

The Israel-based company, whose App Market allows companies to install more than 140 different apps on their websites, said 37 million businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals used its platform.

Wix intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to step up headcount, to increase its selling and marketing expenses focused and for general corporate purposes.

The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WIX.” It did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

JP Morgan Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith Inc and RBC Capital Markets LLC were underwriting the IPO, Wix told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (link.reuters.com/cun53v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.