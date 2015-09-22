Wizz Air sees leaner winter, no threat from migration crisis

Wizz Air's logo is seen on the side of an aircraft parked on the tarmac at Budapest Airport July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The recent boom in European air travel may have peaked but the migration crisis has had no impact so far and reinstated border controls could even boost demand, a top European airline executive said on Tuesday.

Airlines enjoyed a bumper summer with record traffic and Ryanair (RYA.I), Europe’s biggest budget carrier, this month raised its full-year profit forecast by an unexpectedly strong 25 percent, sending its shares to an all-time-high.

Still, some tour operators in Eastern and Central Europe have warned that news images of migrants clashing with police could deter some travelers.

“People don’t like going to places that are unsettled,” the chief executive of Eastern Europe-focused budget carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), Jozsef Varadi, told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

However, he said, “if borders remain closed or get closed periodically, that may push people from ground transportation to airlines and may create a positive impact on the industry.”

Wizz, founded by Varadi in 2004, debuted on the London Stock Exchange in February and its shares have risen by about two-thirds since, with market capitalization now at $1.54 billion, according to Reuters data.

The company has recorded very strong growth recently but ticket prices are already coming under pressure for the winter season as legacy airlines use low fuel prices to offer cheaper flights at the cost of profitability, Varadi said.

“Weak legacy carriers are throwing capacity back on the market as a result of low fuel prices ... they are now competing away that benefit.”

Such competition will weaken legacy carriers further and potentially fuel market consolidation, he said.

“Consolidation has been halted by a favorable macroeconomic environment, but this is only a short-to-medium term protection. Once a new market equilibrium gets created we’ll fall back on track.”

“I still see that the industry will have to consolidate. The European airline sector is far too fragmented, inefficient and there is too much politics ... that will have to change.”

Varadi said Wizz Air would seek organic growth rather than mergers or acquisitions - although he said the company would keep an open mind as consolidation picks up.

“I think every business has to be open minded if a consolidation process takes place ... (Now) this would be totally speculative. We don’t have an active agenda to pursue, we remain focused on building business on the basis of organic growth.”

He said the company would use good times such as the current one to beef up its cash position, and did not plan to pay a dividend in the foreseeable future, to prepare for potential lean markets.

After Wizz Air’s market debut the first chapter of its history has closed, he said. It will now “stay boring” and keep a rigid focus on its core ultra-low-cost business, and stick to the model as the company expands.

Varadi, who holds a 4.6 percent stake in the company, said he was not done as chief executive.

“I don’t think that I have come to the end of this story ... I‘m going to be around for chapter two, too.”

