Hungary's Wizz Air set for London stock market debut
May 21, 2014

Hungary's Wizz Air set for London stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to unveil plans for a London market debt on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, reviving listing plans for central and eastern Europe’s largest budget airline.

Barclays (BARC.L), Citigroup (C.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) will lead the listing of Wizz, the source said on Wednesday. Reuters reported last summer that the three banks had been appointed but the share listing never occurred.

Wizz Air launched its first flight in 2004 and now has 16 operating bases in cities from Warsaw to Bucharest, offering more than 300 routes.

The airline had sales of 766 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2012. Rival budget airlines easyJet (EZJ.L) and Ryanair RYAI.I are already listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges respectively.

Wizz Air was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Alex Smith and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
