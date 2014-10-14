FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilbur Ross to seek up to $2 billion for private equity fund: Bloomberg
October 14, 2014

Wilbur Ross to seek up to $2 billion for private equity fund: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire U.S. investor Wilbur Ross poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a conference at a hotel in Singapore September 25, 2012. FINANCE-WLROSS/ REUTERS/Tim Chong

(Reuters) - WL Ross & Co, run by U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, is seeking as much as $2 billion for its next private equity fund, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The company is targeting between $1 billion to $2 billion, Bloomberg said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The $1 billion to $2 billion WL Ross will seek does not include separate accounts or side-by-side capital, Bloomberg reporting, citing one of the people.

A unit of asset manager Invesco Ltd, WL Ross & Co invests in and restructures financially distressed companies focusing on energy, financial services, health care, heavy materials and transportation sectors.

Invesco could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
