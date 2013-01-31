FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scientific Games makes casino gaming bet with $1.42 billion WMS buy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Scientific Games makes casino gaming bet with $1.42 billion WMS buy

Arpita Mukherjee

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp (SGMS.O), which makes tickets and software for lotteries, said it would acquire slot machine maker WMS Industries Inc (WMS.N) for about $1.42 billion to beef up its exposure to the booming casino gaming industry.

The deal, coming soon after casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment’s PNK.N $869 million acquisition of Ameristar Casinos ASCA.O in December, highlights the consolidation in the casino industry driven by gaming demand from emerging markets such as China.

Scientific Games, whose largest shareholder is billionaire Ronald Perelman, will pay $26.00 for each WMS common share, a 59 percent premium to the stock’s closing price of $16.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Shares in WMS, known for its slot machine Reel‘em In, rose to $24.85 in early afternoon trade on Thursday. Scientific Games shares were up nearly 11 percent at $9.93 on the Nasdaq, after touching a high of $10.88.

“The acquisition is transformational for Scientific Games, enabling us to offer a complete portfolio of lottery and gaming products and services to both new and existing customers around the world,” Chief Executive Lorne Weil said.

The acquisition would make Scientific Games’s diversified gaming group business its top revenue contributor, up from 15 percent in 2011.

Other slot machine makers were also up on the deal.

Shares of International Game Technology (IGT.N), the largest slot machine maker in the U.S, rose 3 percent while those of rival Bally Technologies BYI.N were up 4 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The transaction demonstrates cash flows as undervalued for both Bally and IGT, and could bring speculation of further consolidation in the casino supplier space,” analyst David Bain of Sterne Agee & Leach wrote in a note.

He does not see an immediate competitive threat from the new company to Bally and IGT.

The deal, which includes debt of $85 million and cash on hand of $55 million, will immediately add to earnings per share and free cash flow, Scientific Games said.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Securities LLC advised Scientific Games on the deal, while Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP was the legal adviser.

Macquarie Capital advised WMS on the deal.

Reporting by Chris Peters and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.