Isiah Thomas's bid to become part owner of WNBA's Liberty on hold

(Reuters) - The Women’s National Basketball Association and the New York Liberty have decided to postpone consideration of Isiah Thomas’s application to become a part owner in the club.

Thomas, an NBA Hall of Famer, will continue his duties as president of the Liberty.

“After further discussion and with the season underway, the WNBA and the New York Liberty have agreed to suspend consideration of Isiah Thomas’s application for an ownership interest in the Liberty until further notice,” the WNBA said in a statement.

“The process will resume at a future time as determined by the Liberty.”

Thomas’s bid to become a minority owner raised a few eyebrows after the 13-year National Basketball Association guard was found in a 2007 court ruling to have sexually harassed a female colleague when he was president of the New York Knicks.

Madison Square Garden and its chairman, James Dolan, were ordered to pay the woman, Anucha Browne Sanders, $11.6 million in punitive damages for unfairly firing her after she complained about Thomas.

Thomas, who was not found personally liable, has always maintained his innocence. The WNBA formed a six-member committee to consider Thomas’ ownership stake earlier this month.

The Liberty are 4-3 this season and are two games out of first place in the Eastern Conference.