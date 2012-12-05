Woman's generosity to trooper triggers New York police search

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York State Police on Wednesday were looking for a woman who slipped $1,000 inside a Christmas card she gave to a trooper, saying that while he is grateful for her gift he is legally barred from accepting it.

The unidentified woman approached Trooper Christopher Maniscalco on Sunday while he was investigating a complaint in the town of Guilderland, outside Albany.

She told the trooper that she often saw him around, commended him on his good work, and wished him a Merry Christmas, as she handed him a holiday card, police said.

Maniscalco discovered the $1,000 inside the card when he opened it after his shift.

Police cannot accept such gifts under state law.

Authorities hope to find the woman - described as blonde, 5 feet 8-inches tall and about 40 years old - to find out whether they might donate the money elsewhere on her behalf.