Discrimination both drives and stalls female migration: OECD

LONDON (Reuters) - Gender discrimination plays next to no role in men’s decisions to migrate from one developing country to another, but provides both a push and a pull for women, new research has found.

A data-driven paper written for the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development essentially showed women torn between an inability to migrate and a desire to find a freer life.

“On one hand, higher gender discrimination at home reduced female emigration, since women’s restricted opportunities and low decision-power limit their possibility to move abroad,” it said.

“On the other hand, lower discrimination in the destination country attracts female immigration.”

The paper, which studied so-called South-South immigration between developing nations, cited data listing Somalia, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Mali as the most-discriminatory developing nations.

Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay and South Africa ranked as the least discriminatory.