Former South African leader to be named head of UN Women -diplomats

South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka waves to journalists outside the Presidential office in Cape Town, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has been tapped to head gender equality body U.N. Women, diplomats said on Wednesday, replacing former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, who stepped down to pursue another presidential bid in Chile.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, 57, was deputy president under Thabo Mbeki between 2005 and 2008.

Bachelet stepped down in March after leading U.N. Women, a body for gender equality and the empowerment of women, since it was created in 2010 by the U.N. General Assembly.