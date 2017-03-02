FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
From the boardroom to the butchers shop, women discuss gender inequality
March 2, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 6 months ago

From the boardroom to the butchers shop, women discuss gender inequality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2017.Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Wednesday March 8 marks International Women's Day, with festivals, concerts and exhibitions among the numerous events planned around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in society.

The annual event has been held since the early 1900s and traditionally promotes a different theme each year, with this year's edition calling on people to #BeBoldForChange and push for a more gender-inclusive working world.

Reuters photographers have been speaking with women in a range of professions around the world about their experiences of gender inequality.

For the photo essay, click here reut.rs/2mF2EvP

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Hugh Lawson

