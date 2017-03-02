Luisana Quero Duran, 32, a veterinarian, poses for a photograph with Nacho, a Schnauzer, at a clinic in Caracas, Venezuela, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Aneta Lukasiewicz, 33, a hairdresser, poses for a photograph at a hairdressing studio in Warsaw, Poland, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Paloma Granero, 38, a skydiving instructor, poses for a photograph inside the wind tunnel at Windobona indoor skydiving in Madrid, Spain, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Claudia Concha Parraguez, 45, a pole dancing instructor, poses for a photograph in a gym in Santiago, Chile February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Yuniko Chung, 24, a video game broadcaster, poses for a photograph in her office in Taipei, Taiwan, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tara McCannel, 44, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Ophthalmic Oncology Center at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is photographed in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cilene Connolly, 32, a Royal Mail postwoman, poses for a portrait during her postal round on a residential street in Coventry, Britain, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Opening Doors Malta artistic director and dance practitioner Sandra Mifsud, 43, poses for a photograph at a rehearsal studio in Mosta, Malta, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Ekaterine Kvlividze, 30, a military pilot captain, poses for a photograph in front of a Georgian Air Force UH-1H helicopter in Tbilisi, Georgia, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Swiss President and Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications, Doris Leuthard, 54, poses for a photograph on top of a roof next the Swiss Parliament in Bern, Switzerland February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Emilie Jeannin, 37, a cow breeder, poses for a photograph with her Charolais cows in Beurizot, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julia Argunova, 36, a mountaineering instructor, poses at 3,200 meters (10,499 feet) above sea level in the Tien Shan mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Maxine Mallett, 52, a headteacher at Rutherford House School, poses for a photograph at the school's playground in south London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Cristina Alvarez, 29, a butcher, poses for a photograph while standing outside her and her husband's butcher shop, in Mexico City, Mexico February 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON Wednesday March 8 marks International Women's Day, with festivals, concerts and exhibitions among the numerous events planned around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in society.

The annual event has been held since the early 1900s and traditionally promotes a different theme each year, with this year's edition calling on people to #BeBoldForChange and push for a more gender-inclusive working world.

Reuters photographers have been speaking with women in a range of professions around the world about their experiences of gender inequality.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Hugh Lawson)