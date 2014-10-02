FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wonga sees no impact from UK crackdown on South Africa business
October 2, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Wonga sees no impact from UK crackdown on South Africa business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A crackdown by British regulators on payday lender Wonga will have no direct impact on the company’s business in South Africa, a spokeswoman for the lender’s South African unit said on Thursday.

“All South African customers will need to repay any outstanding loans that they may have,” Debbie Sharwood said in a statement, adding Wonga was continuing to tighten its lending criteria in Africa’s most advanced economy.

Wonga is writing off the debt of 330,000 customers worth about $356 million after being forced to overhaul its lending practices by Britain’s financial regulator.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley

