Verisk Analytics to buy Wood Mackenzie for $2.78 billion

(Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK.O), a provider of risk assessment data to the insurance industry, said it would buy British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie for 1.85 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) from buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC.

Verisk said it would fund the deal through a combination of $2 billion in debt and up to $800 million in equity.

The company said it expected to close the deal in the second quarter of 2015.

Reuters reported on Monday that the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.