Australia's Woodside signs MOU with Japan's JBIC
October 29, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Woodside signs MOU with Japan's JBIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) that would allow the bank to provide financial support for Woodside’s future liquefied natural gas (LNG) developments, Woodside said on Monday.

“Woodside and JBIC will hold periodic discussions relating to Woodside’s future LNG developments and JBIC will consider providing financial support for those potential developments,” Woodside said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

Under the MOU, JBIC may also facilitate the participation of Japanese companies in Woodside’s future LNG developments.

Woodside is currently Australia’s largest LNG exporter, with most of its LNG supplies going to Japan, the world’s largest LNG importer.

Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
