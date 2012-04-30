FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Mitsui, Mitsubishi to buy Australia LNG stake for $2 billion
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 30, 2012 / 11:50 PM / in 5 years

Japan's Mitsui, Mitsubishi to buy Australia LNG stake for $2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) have agreed to jointly buy a 14.7 percent stake in an Australian LNG project from Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) for $2 billion and to buy 1.5 million tonnes of gas a year from the project.

The two firms, through a company called Japan Australia LNG, have also offered assistance in getting financing for the Browse project, estimated by analyst to cost around A$30 billion ($31 billion), from Japanese banks.

Woodside, which has accepted the offer, said its stake in the project will fall to 31.3 percent from 46 percent. It will remain the operator of the project.

The other stakeholders in the project are BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), BP (BP.L), Chevron (CVX.N) and Shell (RDSa.L), which have pre-emptive rights on the stake sale.

Last month, Australia gave partners in the Browse project off its western coast more time to reach a final investment decision, as attempts are made to end in-fighting and quell opposition from environmentalists and landowners.

Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.