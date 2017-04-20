FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Woodside first-quarter revenue falls 9 percent as heavy rain hits output
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 20, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 4 months ago

Woodside first-quarter revenue falls 9 percent as heavy rain hits output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Woodside Petroleum are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017.Toru Hanai

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as production fell, largely due to extremely heavy rainfall, but stuck to its full-year production forecast.

Revenue in the March quarter fell to $895 million from $982 million a year earlier, while production fell nearly 10 percent to 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The result was well below a forecast by Royal Bank of Canada for revenue of $996 million.

Woodside stuck to its forecast for full-year production between 84 mmboe and 90 mmboe and said it was working with partner Chevron Corp to ensure the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project starts producing mid-year.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.