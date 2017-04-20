Woodside first-quarter revenue falls 9 percent as heavy rain hits output

Logos of Woodside Petroleum are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as production fell, largely due to extremely heavy rainfall, but stuck to its full-year production forecast.

Revenue in the March quarter fell to $895 million from $982 million a year earlier, while production fell nearly 10 percent to 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The result was well below a forecast by Royal Bank of Canada for revenue of $996 million.

Woodside stuck to its forecast for full-year production between 84 mmboe and 90 mmboe and said it was working with partner Chevron Corp to ensure the Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project starts producing mid-year.