Woodside third-quarter output beats forecasts
October 15, 2014 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Woodside third-quarter output beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Woodside Petroleum Otway Gas Plant in Victoria is seen in this undated handout photograph obtained July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Woodside Petroleum Ltd/Handout

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX), Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producer, beat analysts’ forecasts, reporting a 15 percent rise in third-quarter production and a 46 percent rise in revenue.

Woodside, which is looking to make a decision in 2015 on whether to build the Browse floating LNG project, also revised up its full-year production target to 93 million to 95 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 89 mmboe to 94 mmboe for calendar 2014.

Revenue for the September quarter jumped to $1.959 billion from $1.338 billion a year earlier, while production rose to 25.2 mmboe from 21.9 mmboe a year earlier.

Woodside’s shares have dropped 12 percent from a year high of A$44.23 in August as oil prices have slumped, but the shares have outperformed the broader market in the year to date as investors have held on to the stock for its yield.

Three analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.93 billion and production of 22.7 mmboe in the September quarter.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
