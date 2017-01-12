Australian regulator to review BP purchase of Woolworths' petrol stations

A Woolworths logo is displayed above one of the company's supermarkets in Sydney, Australia, February 26, 2016.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will review BP Plc's (BP.L) A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd (WOW.AX).

"Once a submission is received the ACCC will commence a public review of the proposed acquisition," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement, without adding further detail.

Woolworths and BP announced the deal last month, saying it was subject to regulatory approval and that it would not be completed before January 2018.