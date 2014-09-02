FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Woolworths finalizes 9.98 billion rand rights offer
September 2, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Woolworths finalizes 9.98 billion rand rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Woolworths (WHLJ.J) has finalised the terms of a rights offer to raise nearly 10 billion rand ($932 million) through 167.8 million new ordinary shares, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Woolworths said a subscription price of 59.50 rand per rights offer share would apply at a ratio of 22 rights offer shares for every 100 ordinary shares held on Sept. 12, 2014.

The subscription price amounts to a 20 percent discount on the theoretical ex-rights price of 74.38 rand for a Woolworths share as of Monday.

Woolworths would announce the results of the rights offer on Sept. 29, the company added.

The food and clothing retailer said last week the rights offer would help repay financing for its A$2.2 billion acquisition of David Jones, Australia’s second-largest apparel retailer. [ID:nL5N0QZ2UQ]

Woolworths shares were up 0.8 percent at 1307 GMT (0907 EDT) on Tuesday.

($1 = 10.7305 South African rand)

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
