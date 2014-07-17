Court approves South Africa's Woolworths takeover of Australia's David Jones

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian court on Thursday approved the takeover of Australia’s David Jones Ltd by South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd, clearing a final hurdle for the $2 billion deal.

Shareholders of both companies have already voted in favor of the A$4.00 per share bid for Australia’ No.2 department store by sales.

But the Australian Securities and Investment Commission had raised concerns about a separate bid by Woolworths for another Australian retailer, Country Road Ltd. Billionaire retailer Solomon Lew was a major shareholder in both David Jones and Country Road.