GS Retail preferred bidder for Woongjin Coway sale: report
July 6, 2012 / 1:36 AM / in 5 years

GS Retail preferred bidder for Woongjin Coway sale: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - GS Retail (007070.KS) has been picked as preferred bidder for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway (021240.KS), local media Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday.

Major shareholder Woongjin Holdings (016880.KS) has put up a combined 31 percent stake for sale, valued at 885 billion Korean won ($780 million) as of market close Thursday.

Including management premium, local media estimated that the value of the sale will be as high as 1 trillion Korean won.

Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

